How Princess Kate mastered Queen’s secret for dressing with authority

Princess Kate's power suit move that screams confidence

The Princess of Wales has long been known for her love of colour, though she typically reserves her bolder choices for the warmer months.

But back in 2021, she turned heads during a visit to Ulster University’s Magee Campus in Northern Ireland, stepping out in a striking Emilia Wickstead suit that proved autumn dressing can be anything but muted.

The vivid purple two piece featuring a blazer with sharp lapels and ankle skimming cigarette trousers was paired with a navy rollneck jumper, matching block heels, a patent leather belt and a quilted clutch bag, creating a look that was both polished and powerful.

Kate revisited the suit two years later at the Shaping Us National Symposium at the Design Museum in London, this time styling it with suede stilettos and wearing the blazer buttoned up for a sleeker silhouette.

Now, as the new season approaches, royal watchers are waiting for autumn 2025 comeback of the Princess’s bright suits.

“I adored this purple suit Kate wore it was such a directional, bold look for her, and she radiated confidence when she stepped out in it back in 2021,” HELLO!’s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe told.

“Colours like this command attention and prove fashion is very much at the forefront of her mind. I’d love to see her channel that same energy in 2025, perhaps in a vibrant apple green!”

The Princess of Wales’s most recent foray into colourful tailoring came in December 2023, when she wore a blue Alexander McQueen suit to the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit.

It was also a subtle nod to Queen Elizabeth II, who famously favoured bold, head-to-toe hues to ensure she stood out in any crowd.

Yet this season, when Kate donned her first suit for a visit to Sudbury Silk Mills, she opted for more understated shades of grey and black.