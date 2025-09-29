King Charles, Queen Camilla spotted together at place of royal significance

King Charles and Queen were spotted together at a place of royal significance.

The 76-year-old monarch was seen arriving alongside Queen Camilla, 78, at Crathie Kirk ,in Balmoral, for a Sunday church service, as the royal couple spent the day in Scotland.

For context, Crathie Kirk is well-known for its regular visits, but it holds deeper significance as the venue of Princess Anne's second wedding in December 1992.

Charles' sister, known for her no-nonsense attitude, married Sir Timothy Laurence following her separation from Captain Mark Phillips earlier the same year.

There was an interesting twist: Anne's second marriage had to take place in Scotland, as the Church of England at the time did not allow divorcees to remarry while their former spouses were still living.

The ceremony, held on December 12th, was a low-key affair, attended by only 30 guests, and took place in the quaint Aberdeenshire village church.

At the time of her second marriage, Princess Anne was nearly 41 years old.

Meanwhile, King Charles, who is still undergoing treatment from an undisclosed form of cancer, was seated in the back seat of the car, while Camilla rode in the front seat next to a smartly dressed driver.

The King has previously spoken about the 'frightening experience' faced by cancer patients, and his ongoing health has remained a point of public concern.