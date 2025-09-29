Prince Harry strengthens alliance after Donald Trump's olive branch

Donald Trump did not snub Prince Harry during his State Banquet speech, per a PR expert

Prince Harry is taking steps towards reinforcing NATO ties as he receives good news from US President Donald Trump.

The Invictus Games Foundation, founded by the Duke of Sussex, announced on September 29 that it "strengthened” its ties to the intergovernmental military alliance at a communications conference in Athens this week.

Speaking at the conference, the foundation’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Richard Smith CBE highlighted the growing alignment between NATO and the Invictus Movement.

“With some commonality in both NATO and the Invictus Community membership, this demonstrates how the two organisations share fundamental values of respect, hope, and belonging, and a clear commitment to servicemen and women, veterans, and their families,” Smith said.

He continued, “By valuing the human factor, not just capabilities and equipment, the Invictus Games Foundation can help reinforce NATO’s Moral Component of Fighting Power in creating a culture in which service personnel know their long-term welfare will be safeguarded.”

Smith proceeded to highlight its achievements, including Prince Harry’s trip to Ukraine in early September and paving the way to establish Germany's first national Veterans’ Day in 2023.

Harry, the youngest son of King Charles III, founded the Invictus Games in 2014 with the aim of providing an international sporting platform for wounded and injured servicemen and women both serving and veterans.

Held every two years in different host countries, the Games will return in 2027 to Birmingham, UK.

Harry’s latest move comes as PR expert Lynn Carratt told the Daily Express that President Trump’s infamous State Banquet speech was not a “jab” at Harry despite reports that he deliberately snubbed them by mentioning only his older brother, Prince William.