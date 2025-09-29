New study reveals surprising secrets about space dust composition

Scientists have discovered a hidden truth about the composition of space dust which helps to form planets and stars around the cosmos, thereby changing the understanding of cosmic dust.

In a new study published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics Review, the researchers found that the space dust is more spongy in nature than previously thought.

As per findings reported by Professor Martin McCoustra from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh , these tiny dust grains are quite different from miniature rocks, in fact they resemble “fluffy little sponge” with numerous voids, rather than solid rocks.

The European Space Agency’s Rosetta mission to comet 67P has also observed tiny dust particles from space. Resultantly, these dust particles exhibited 99 percent porosities.

Professor McCoustra, who participated in the research study, said: “Spongy grains could be more easily destroyed by shocks and radiation as they travel through interstellar space.”

“We should remember that nearly 100 years ago, astronomers did not believe molecules could exist in space, as the environment was considered too harsh,” he added.

“Today, astrochemistry is recognised as addressing fundamental questions in terms of star formation and the origins of life.”

Dr Alexey Potapov, the lead author of the study, has suggested that recent discovery about the true nature of cosmic dust can bring a paradigm shift in changing the understanding of how molecules evolve and form in deep space.

The space dust is considered a key part of astronomy as they are found in the star-forming areas of space, including the Pillars of Creation.

Despite the recent breakthrough, the astronomers remain divided on the porous nature of dust particles as high porosity would enhance the fragility of dust grains, showing a deviation from the findings of what telescopes observe in interstellar clouds.