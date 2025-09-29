Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie given key role after King said 'no' to Harry

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie were bestowed with "important" royal roles after King Charles paid no heed to Prince Harry's 'half in and half out' approach.

Since the monarch and Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh stepped up and performed back-to-back key royal engagements.

Speaking of the royal couple's sincerity and determination in order to strengthen the monarchy, Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine, "Almost by default, Edward and Sophie have become increasingly important to the future of the monarchy."

The royal expert pointed out King Charles' slimmed down monarchy idea and no place for Prince Andrew and Prince Harry in the royal family in the future made the Edinburghs "integral" part of the firm.

"...with the working royals now so thin on the ground, Edward and Sophie have full-time, high-profile jobs," Jennie said.

Moreover, the royal commentator also believes that the future King William must be "grateful" to have the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in his team when he ascends the throne.

"With no Harry to lean on, he will appreciate the support of his uncle and aunt, and be grateful that they are willing to bear their share of the considerable workload," Jennie stated.

It is important to note that these comments came after insiders claimed that King Charles won't accept Prince Harry's request to become a part-time working royal despite peace talks.