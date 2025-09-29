Car rolls into lake during heated anti-ICE protest in Massachusetts, spark outrage online

Amid an anti-ICE demonstration in Massachusetts, a protester failed to engage the parking brake, which resulted in the car rolling into a nearby lake.

The incident was shot on camera and later was posted on X, which has been making rounds on the internet.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, but the vehicle was submerged in the lake water.

In the viral video, a woman is seen shouting at the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents as they were trying to arrest an undocumented immigrant.

Let’s find out what the buzz is all about:

The video captured both the chaotic scenes of the anti-ICE protest and the car unexpectedly rolling into the lake.

The user on X who shared the clip on the platform captioned, “An anti-ICE protester in Massachusetts forgot to put her car in park while yelling at agents making an arrest for an illegal alien in Upton, MA, and her vehicle went into a lake and sank, an ICE source tells me.”

Although so far no clue regarding the car owner's identity has surfaced, the video has been widely shared online, sparking netizens' fury about the dangers of such incidents.

Netizens react

The moment the post was shared on social media, it went viral in no time and sparked widespread attention online.

One user wrote, "Ma’am, you can’t park there.” Another one demanded an arrest of the car owner, "Arrest her for polluting a lake."

A third one commented, "Instant "car-mah."Whooboy, I crack myself up!"



As reported by the Tufts Daily, on Tuesday night, September 23, 2025, residents outside the Hyatt Place in Medford gathered to protest reports that ICE agents were staying at the hotel.

This demonstration was a follow-up to a similar protest on Saturday, September 27, 2025, on the Hyatt’s premises.