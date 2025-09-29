SpaceX successfully launches 28 Starlink satellites into orbit using Falcon 9 rocket

SpaceX successfully launched another batch of its V2 Mini internet satellites on September 28, 2025, sending 28 Starlink into orbit using a reusable Falcon 9 rocket.

The mission, called Starlink Group 11-20, lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

After the first part of the rocket (the first stage booster) pushed the rocket high enough, it separated and flew back to Earth. It then landed safely on an ocean platform called a “drone ship” in the Pacific Ocean.

This specific booster, known as B1063, made its incredible 28th flight. The second part of the rocket then continued to drop off the Starlink satellites in orbit successfully.

SpaceX celebrated the successful completion of the mission, which tied a company record for the number of times a single booster has been flown.

Following the booster landing, the drone ship was positioned in the Pacific Ocean and is named “Of Course I still Love You.”

The launch was clearly visible across Southern California and the San Diego area, prompting excitement for sky-watchers.

SpaceX has another Starlink mission scheduled for October 1, 2025, which is set to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The company is continuing its rapid pace of rocket launches to build out the Starlink constellation. It is SpaceX’s project to provide high-speed internet to the world using a huge number of satellites in low-Earth orbit.