World’s first AI film star Tilly Norwood set to shake up Hollywood

In a recent artificial intelligence breakthrough, Tilly Norwood has emerged as the world's first AI movie star, set to shake up the Hollywood industry.

Being unveiled at the Zurich Film Festival, Tilly Norwood is the creation of Eline van der Velden’s AI talent studio Xicoia.

Tilly has drawn the attention of various talent agencies, actors , and producers which are eager to sign the AI actress in the coming months.

While talking during a panel discussion at the Zurich Summit Eline said “We were in a lot of boardrooms around February time, and everyone was like, ‘No, this is nothing. It’s not going to happen.’ Then, by May, people were like, ‘We need to do something with you guys.’”

“When we first launched Tilly, people were like, ‘What’s that?,’ and now we are going to be announcing which agency is going to be representing her in the next few months," she added.

While interviewing with Broadcast International, Van der Velden said, ““We want Tilly to be the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman, that’s the aim of what we’re doing.”

Van der also shed light on the constructive role of AI, saying "People are realizing that their creativity doesn’t need to be boxed in by a budget – there are no constraints creatively and that’s why AI can really be a positive. It’s just about changing people’s viewpoint.”

According to the comedian and producer, the age of actors powered by artificial intelligence is already upon Hollywood.

Van der commented, “Audiences? They care about the story — not whether the star has a pulse. Tilly is already attracting interest from talent agencies and fans. The age of synthetic actors isn’t ‘coming’ — it’s here.”