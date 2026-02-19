New controversy emerges around Ray J’s Valentine’s Day

New controversy has emerged around Ray J’s recent Valentine’s Day concert after a photographer alleged the performer staged part of the shocking onstage visuals.

According to footage obtained by KTAL 6, the singer was seen applying a red substance to his face before going onstage at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium.

The performance made headlines when the artist, known for the song One Wish, appeared with what looked like bleeding eyes and blood on his chest monitor during the show.

Event photographer Tommy Nard II claimed he personally witnessed the artist applying what he described as fake blood backstage, calling the moment theatrical and attention-driven.

However, Ray J’s manager, Melinda Santiago, strongly pushed back in statements to People. She insisted that the artist has been dealing with serious health and heart complications and said speculation around staged effects was disrespectful.

She also suggested that tighter backstage restrictions may be implemented to prevent similar claims in the future.

The performance came shortly after the singer shared alarming health updates on Instagram and Facebook, claiming doctors warned him about severe heart damage. Earlier this year, TMZ reported he was hospitalised in Las Vegas with pneumonia and heart pain.

Ray J has not publicly responded directly to the fake blood allegation.