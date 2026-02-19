Naomi Campbell’s past social contact with Jeffrey Epstein detailed in newly released files

Naomi Campbell has been exposed as one of the celebrities who had social interactions with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein over a period of years, according to newly released records from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The documents outline invitations, party appearances, and email exchanges between the supermodel and Epstein that reportedly continued even after he served prison time in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Campbell’s name appears frequently throughout the files, though many references are repeated entries.

Records indicate the pair first met at Campbell’s birthday celebration in St. Tropez in 2001, reportedly attended by her then-partner, Flavio Briatore, and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Campbell’s legal representative later told The Times that Epstein and Maxwell only attended briefly.

The files also show Epstein received invitations to multiple events connected to Campbell, including milestone celebrations and a Dolce & Gabbana anniversary party.

Another document listed her among individuals who allegedly requested Epstein’s prison mailing address, though her lawyer denied she sought to contact him while incarcerated.

Additional emails suggest Campbell even once attempted to arrange travel on Epstein’s private plane in 2016, though alternative travel was reportedly arranged.

In statements to The New York Times, Campbell’s lawyer maintained she was unaware of Epstein’s criminal activities before his later arrest and insisted she has never been accused of wrongdoing.

Following Epstein’s 2019 charges, Campbell also publicly condemned his actions and voiced support for victims.