UAE skies to host 3 supermoons, 3 meteor showers in final months of 2025

As 2025 has entered its final quarter, it's time for sky gazers to look up to the UAE skies.

The UAE sky is set for a celestial spectacle with three consecutive supermoons and three major meteor showers gracing the night sky.

The spectacular event is also confirmed by the operations manager at the Dubai Astronomy Group, who stated that three supermoons and three meteor showers will be clearly visible in the UAE skies.

A supermoon is a full moon or a new moon that nearly coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its orbit, resulting in a slightly larger-than-usual apparent size of the lunar disk as viewed from Earth, making it appear 14% larger and 30% brighter.

The supermoons will occur on:

October 7 (Hunter’s Moon): Named for the traditional hunting season

November 5 (Beaver Moon): Coinciding with beavers building their winter lodges

December 5 (Cold Moon): Marking the year’s longest, coldest nights

Stargazers are advised to view the supermoon at the time of moonrise or moonset, when it appears largest, from open areas like deserts or beaches to avoid light pollution.

Along with the lunar displays, there will be three meteor showers: