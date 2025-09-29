Prince William, Kate Middleton issue new ban ahead of Forest Lodge move

Prince William and Kate Middleton are nearing closer to their big move to ‘forever home’ as the pace for the work around the property picks up.

Forest Lodge, the eight-bedroom home situated at Great Windsor Park, had been under some important renovations, funded by the Prince and Princess of Wales themselves. With major concerns for the security of the future king and queen, new rules have been put in place.

The Wales family will be protected by a ‘huge no-go area’ which will essentially ban locals from lingering around the land near their new home.

According to a report by The Sun, an area around 150 acres and has a 2.3-mile perimeter which will be soon closed to the public forever.

“Due to the pending designation of part of the Great Park as an exclusion area, access via Cranbourne Gate will permanently cease.”

Trespassers on the land will face arrest under the Home Office plans.

The notice has earned a few grumbles from the public despite acknowledging the need for security for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children: George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven.

“Many of us have been walking our dogs here for 20 years so to be told we can’t any more is a kick in the teeth,” a woman, from nearby Winkfield, told the outlet. She noted that they annually pay for the upkeep of the park and now they won’t be able to use the section forever.

The locals reportedly pay £110 a year to use to cause the said gate.

Meanwhile, Tom, from Maidenhead, Berks noted that he was “disappointed” but he “completely understands the safety of William, Kate and their family is paramount”.