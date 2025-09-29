Prince Harry to make UK return ‘soon’ amid feud with Palace courtiers

Prince Harry remains undeterred in his resolve amid the new clash with Palace courtiers as he plans his next visit to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who arrive in UK for a four-day visit earlier this month, would be returning to his home country, sooner than expected, much to the delight of his father, King Charles.

In the visit, some major progress was made with regards to the reconciliation between the father and son, as Harry met the King for almost-an-hour-long ‘private tea’. While there has been contention over the tone of the meeting and how entails for his future role in the royal family.

Despite the growing tensions, the Duke is plotting his next visit, which is anticipated to be in the next few months, via Express UK. Sources revealed that Harry is even considering bring Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, with him next year.

The King has not met with his grandchildren since 2022, when Harry and Meghan had come for the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth. Although, it remains to be seen if Harry would actually bring his children or that if Meghan would agree with that.

The news comes after the Duke of Sussex had issued a warning to courtiers about hatching a scheme behind his back to sabotage his reconciliation efforts.

Insiders claimed that there was no way back for Prince Harry and that the tone of his meeting as been of a “formal visitor” rather than family.

Harry’s spokesperson had said that the matter of reconciliation is between the King and his son “for the two of them and the two of them only”, and the “men in grey suits should stay out of it”.