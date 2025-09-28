Will Adele perform at the Super Bowl 2026? answer revealed

Adele and Taylor Swift appeared to be the first two choices for the NFL to take the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show, according to the speculations online.

According to recent reports, however, the pop superstar, 35, declined the offer after the football association refused her demands.

Now that all eyes have turned to Adele, the British songstress has also turned down the NFL for the 2026 show.

The Easy on Me hitmaker has seemingly made the decision in the light of recent events to prioritise her safety, as an insider told RadarOnline, “She is petrified after what happened to Kirk and is living like a hermit in Los Angeles, convinced stadium-scale performances put her life in danger.”

The sports event will take place on 8 February, 2026 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and the Set Fire to the Rain singer’s hiatus will not have ended by then.

This is not the first time Adele has refused an offer from the NFL, but she made the same decision back in 2026, when she said the show was “not about music.”