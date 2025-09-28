Prince William’s green eyed streak under the spotlight

Prince William faces a royal double whammy

Prince William’s family drama just won’t quit.

According to The Royal Observer, William was left fuming at King Charles for agreeing to meet Prince Harry on September 10th.

To make matters worse, insiders suggest the Prince of Wales may have even felt a pang of jealousy over Harry’s warm UK reception, which saw the Duke greeted like a prodigal son.

While William’s own ties with the royals remain strained, Kate Middleton’s bond with her parents paints a very different picture. Carole and Michael Middleton are said to be her rock dependable, fun, and ever-present in the lives of George, Charlotte, and Louis.

“Kate leans on her family for everything. They’re the ones she trusts, the ones she wants around her kids. William’s side is basically frozen out,” columnist Rob Shuter quoted a source in his Substack.

For William, it’s reportedly a bittersweet reality. He adores the Middletons but can’t help noticing the contrast their unity only tells how fractured his own family has become after years of feuding with Harry and the enduring pain of losing Princess Diana.

The Prince of Wales spends most holidays and downtime with Kate’s family rather than his own, a choice that reflects both comfort and quiet envy.

Interestingly, he is said to be particularly close to Michael Middleton, even viewing him as a father figure.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed on the Dynasty podcast that William often leans on Michael for advice, calling him “a cool head in a crisis” with a sense of humour that has cemented their bond.

The Prince asked Michael’s permission to marry Kate before seeking the late Queen’s approval.

Meanwhile, William’s relationship with his own family remains rocky. Still angry at Prince Harry for spilling palace secrets, the Prince of Wales has “doubled down” on the feud, according to insiders.

“If you mention Harry in his presence, he’d throw you out of the room,” one source told the Daily Mail.