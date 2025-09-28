Hugh Jackman goes alone in New York amid buzz over missing red carpet duo

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s romance faces its biggest test yet

Hugh Jackman was all smiles in New York on Saturday as he took the stage at the Global Citizen Concert, proving you don’t need a tuxedo to command a crowd.

The Australian star kept it casual in a grey graphic tee, black skinny jeans, sneakers, and his signature glasses but his energy was anything but laid back.

Beaming as he grabbed the mic, Jackman threw his arms in the air and hyped up the crowd with his trademark charm.

Though his girlfriend, Sutton Foster, was notably absent from the outing, the actor looked perfectly content to fly solo as he helped front the star studded 24 hour event, which kicked off September 25.

The Wolverine star and the Broadway darling have been quietly dating since late 2024, yet the couple has so far avoided making a red carpet debut together.

According to insiders, it’s not because they don’t enjoy the spotlight, it’s because they’re carefully navigating the intense scrutiny surrounding their relationship.

“They’ve dodged the Oscars, the Met Gala, even the Tonys,” one source told New Idea, adding that Sutton is still nervous about stepping fully into Jackman’s high wattage world.

That could all change soon, though Hugh is reportedly hoping she’ll be by his side for the October 26 premiere of his new film, Song Sung Blue, at AFI Fest in Hollywood.

In the meantime, the pair have been spotted keeping things lowkey. Just days ago, they put on a united front at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, laughing together while wheeling their luggage.

The couple’s romance hasn’t been without its challenges. Between Jackman’s filming schedule in Ireland and the public’s watchful eye, friends say the duo have felt the pressure.

“Dating in the public eye is hard enough,” one insider told Life & Style. “Add in their history, reputations, and the constant commentary, and the stakes feel even higher.”

Still, despite whispers of a rough patch, the pair seem determined to prove the doubters wrong. After all, as one source put it, “It’s a big moment for him, and he wants to share it with the woman he loves.”