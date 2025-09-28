Meghan Markle team makes exciting announcement about major honour

Meghan Markle received a special nod for a project close to her heart.

The Duchess of Sussex's podcast team made an exciting announcement about a nomination, leaving her fans delighted.

For the unversed, Meghan marked her return to the podcast world with her new show, Confessions of a Female Founder, in March 2025, which was produced by Lemonada Media.

Taking to Instagram, the former Suits actress' business partners disclosed the news that her podcast series has been shortlisted in the Business & Culture category at the 4th Annual Signal Awards.

Lemonada Media's spokesperson wrote, "We’ve been nominated for THREE @signalawards. Best Host: @hasanminhaj for Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know (@HMDK). Business & Culture: Confessions of a Female Founder with @meghan. Self-Improvement: My So-Called Midlife with @reshmasaujani."

"It’s an honour to be recognised, and now we need your support. Cast your vote and help us take these awards home. Every vote matters."

It is important to note that Prince Harry's wife earlier revealed that she is taking a break from recording the second season of the podcast in order to focus on her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

"I love that there's so much excitement and desire for another season, but I need to focus on my business," she said in July.

Speaking of Confessions of a Female Founder, the podcast showcased Meghan in conversation with boss ladies who "scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses."

There has been no response from Meghan regarding the news, but the Duchess of Sussex's latest achievement may not be well-received by her critics.