John Oliver, Stephen Colbert roasts royal family, Prince Harry new drama

Prince Harry’s fresh clash with Buckingham Palace may have been a source of distress for the royals and the Sussexes but it is now becoming comedy fodder for late night shows.

Last Week Tonight host John OIiver made an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s show three weeks ago, but the Colbert show aptly shared a clip from the interview amid the ongoing drama with Prince Harry.

There have been reports about the Duke of Sussex being offered a special role “half-in half-out” of taking on public events in UK but not as a working royal. Although, hours after the report, briefings were made by royal insiders, brutally dismissing the claims.

A series of back-and-forth between the Sussex camp and Palace insiders have ensued since then.

In the clip, while talking about the buzz surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement, Colbert pointed out that People Magazine dubbed it as ‘America’s Royal Wedding’.

Oliver, who has been candid about his dislike of the royal family, was asked to compare and contrast the much-anticipated Hollywood nupitals with the actual royal wedding.

The British-American host said without missing a beat that Taylor and Travis’s wedding was “better than the royal family” and the “bar for comparison is simply too low”.

“Anything is better than the royal family,” he added.

Oliver also expressed that Americans “cared more” about the royal weddings than Britons themselves.

“You could’ve had those royal weddings, if you didn’t throw your ‘little tantrum’ few hundred years ago, but no,” he quipped in reference to the American Revolution in 1775.

He then took the opportunity to take a jab at the ongoing reports of about Prince Harry’s ‘half-in half out’ royal position.

“It can’t be one foot out, one foot in!” Oliver quipped.

“Pick a side,” Colbert said in response. “Pick a side,” reiterated Oliver laughing.

The clip was reshared in the wake of the a meeting held earlier this month between King Charles and Prince Harry.

The Duke had claimed that Palace aides have been making an effort to sabotage his reconciliation wit his cancer-stricken father.