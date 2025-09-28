Inside Kate Middleton emotional decision for George, Charlotte, Louis

Princess Kate has made a big decision about Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after being diagnosed with cancer.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis back in March 2024 via an heartfelt video message.

In that video, she also expressed her pain of breaking the disturbing news to the members of her family.

Now recalling the emotional decision taken by Kate and Prince William, royal expert Duncan Larcombe said, "It surely doesn’t get much more difficult than explaining you have cancer to your children."

As per the Mirror, he added, "But you get the impression William and Kate have handled it really well. They are so hands-on, and nothing seems strained or awkward with their kids. All three are clearly hugely loved and well-balanced, and they are a real credit to their parents."

Another royal commentator, Katie Nicholl, praised Catherine, who was not only suffering from a terrible disease but also facing conspiracy theories.

She told Hello! that the growing online speculations might force her to break her cancer news way before she was ready to tell the world and her kids, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Katie said, "One of the things we saw was her vulnerability in all of this. I really felt for her, because while the royals are role models and the most famous people on the planet, they’re also human beings with normal feelings and emotions."