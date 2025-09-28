Buckingham Palace takes major step to ease Princess Anne workload

Buckingham Palace has taken a major step to ease Princess Anne's workload after struggling to keep up with the hardest-working royal's back-to-back royal engagements.

The Princess Royal is known for her dedication and sincerity in strengthening the monarchy, especially after her brother, King Charles, was diagnosed with cancer.

Anne, who performs nearly 500 engagements per year, needs a new programme manager, as per the Palace's new advertisement.

Royal expert Richard Eden revealed that the Palace staff are struggling to manage the Princess Royal's tough day-to-day schedule.

As per the Daily Mail, "Staff appear to struggle to keep up with the hardest-working royal, Princess Anne."

He added, "Two years after she advertised for a 'programme manager' to help organise her busy workload, she's seeking a new one. The pay has gone up in that time, from £32,500 a year to £38,000."

Richard shared that Princess Anne, who turns 75, carried out 474 engagements last year, which were more than his brother, the King, as he was undertaking cancer treatment.

Earlier, an insider opened up about the Princess Royal's future plan for her retirement.

The source told The Times, "She has said her plan is to push on [with work] until she is 80, then start winding down a bit, and then copy the [late] Duke of Edinburgh and wind down completely at 90."