Sean Diddy Combs braces for tough holiday as jail decision looms

Sean “Diddy” Combs faced the possibility of spending another Christmas in prison as his sentencing date drew near.
The 55-year-old rapper was set to appear in a Manhattan courtroom on October 3 after being convicted of two counts of arranging interstate travel for people engaged in prostitution.
The charges came under the Mann Act and carried a maximum penalty of 20 years.
Diddy's legal team asked Judge Arun Subramanian to allow his release before the holidays, while prosecutors were expected to argue for a much tougher sentence.
Combs already spent last Christmas inside Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after his September 2024 arrest.
Sources described the experience as a nightmare for him, with cafeteria-style meals replacing the luxury gatherings he was once known for.
In previous years, the music mogul shared photos of festive celebrations with his seven children and hosted glamorous New Year’s Eve parties.
In court, defence lawyer Alexandra Shapiro called the Mann Act outdated, saying its history was rooted in racism and sexism.
She urged the judge to limit the sentence to no more than 14 months, which with good behaviour could mean Combs’ release in time for the holidays.
The judge, however, already denied bail twice, citing his history of violence. With prosecutors preparing
their sentencing recommendation, the decision now rested on whether Diddy would walk free or remain behind bars for years to come.
Fairy lights and flowers turned Santa Barbara into a dreamy stage for Selena and Benny’s big weekend
The show is reportedly scheduled to air in next June
Over 170 guests were expected to attend Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's private ceremony
Keira Knightly shares Edie and Delilah with husband James Righton
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding festivities started with a heartwarming feast
Katie Price and Kerry Katona ditch glam for trackies on sold-out-tour
Kylie’s sheer seduction hits the boardroom
JJ Slater has opened up about being in the spotlight is not always glamorous