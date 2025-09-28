Glen Powell embraces busy career phase: 'I am super happy'

Glen Powell reflects on his career journey

Glen Powell is keeping his spirits high.

The Anyone But You actor expressed that he is enjoying the phase of being booked and busy despite back-to-back big career moves over the past few years.

Speaking up to PEOPLE, the Twisters actor, 36, said: 'As long as I am getting to make cool things with people I love and collaborate with people I really excited to team up with, and as long as I can keep doing that and stay in the game, and bring my family along for the ride,' I am super happy. I am good,'

Powell added: 'Everybody keeps asking me, like, 'Are you tired right now?' And I am like, No, 'I am not,' continues the star.

The actor, who has partnered with Raising Cane's and Hulu to promote his new series, Chad Powers continued: 'I am happy. I am in the zone, and everybody is filling up me up with more life and more knowledge and I am getting to bring really cool things to audiences around the world. There's just nothing better. It's awesome.'

For context, Powell began his acting career with small roles in film and television, including 2003's Spy Kids:3-D: Game Over.

In 2014, he took a role in The Expendables 3, and a year later, he landed a lead role in Ryan Murphy's Scream Queens.