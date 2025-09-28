Florence Welch reveals life-saving surgery after ectopic pregnancy

Florench Welch shares 'surprising' struggle ahead of 'Everybody Scream' release

Florence Welch recently reflected on her life-saving emergency surgery following an ectopic pregnancy.

The 39-year-old singer, known for her debut album Lungs, opened up about her terrifying on-stage struggle in August 2023.

In an exclusive interview with The Guardian, the Dance Fever hitmaker said, “The closest I came to making life was the closest I came to death and I felt like I had stepped through this door, and it was just full of women, screaming. I think, because it was my first time being pregnant, and it was my first miscarriage, I was like, “OK, I’ve heard this is part of it.” I spoke to my doctor, and they are not generally dangerous. Devastating, but not dangerous.”

Later in the conversation, the songstress revealed that she continued her headline act at a festival in Cornwall.

“Emotionally, I was sad and scared, but I think, also, I was coping,” she added. “I was in the elements, in the wind and rain, and I just felt something working through me, and I felt this thing take over, the thing that’s always there, the safe space of performance.”

The Shake It Out singer also shared that she began to feel pain after finishing her show.

Speaking to the outlet, she said, “I didn’t want to go for the scan. I thought, ‘I’ve done this show, I’m fine, I can cope.’ But my doctor’s insistence that I come in saved my life.”

She further revealed that her doctor told her that she needed to undergo emergency surgery, as she was experiencing an ectopic pregnancy.

On professional front, the Dog Days Are Over hitmaker is set to release her upcoming album Everybody Scream on October 31.