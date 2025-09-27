Taylor Swift makes grand entrance at Selena Gomez’s wedding

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding weekend began in grand style with a rehearsal dinner in Santa Barbara, setting the stage for their highly anticipated ceremony.

The most anticipated dinner was hosted at a beautiful 1930s mansion owned by insurance executive Greg Econn.

The property was decorated with tubs of flowers and glowing fairy lights, creating a dreamy setting for the celebration. However, guests were brought in on Mercedes buses, including Selena’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin along with Paul Rudd.

Taylor Swift made a show-stopping arrival in a motorcade of SUVs after flying in from Kansas City earlier that day.

Inside Selena Gomez's lavish rehearsal dinner as Taylor Swift arrives in convoy of SUVs

The pop icon, who recently announced her new album The Life of a Showgirl, is staying at the Rosewood Miramar resort in Montecito, though her fiancé Travis Kelce stayed behind for his football game with the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the main ceremony was set for Hope Ranch, a breathtaking 70-acre estate overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Workers were seen setting up marquees ahead of the big day as many reports claimed that Selena spent around $300,000 on security to ensure privacy and safety.

Most of the wedding party checked into the luxury El Encanto resort in Santa Barbara, owned by Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen, where rooms start at $1,000 a night.

Paris Hilton was also among the famous faces expected to attend.

The couple announced their engagement in December last year with a romantic Instagram post that read: “Forever begins now.”

Selena and Benny, who first worked together in 2019, grew closer while making the singer’s 2023 hit Single Soon and later made their red carpet debut at the Emmys.