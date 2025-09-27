Prince Harry finally 'returns to royal fold' with big admission

Prince Harry has cleared the air about his return to the royal fold, blasting those who claimed he was cut off from his father.

The Duke of Sussex, who reunited with King Charles during his recent visit to the U.K, has made the monarch proud with his truth.

"The monarch's expression might be brightened with his youngest son's thoughtful stance, as the Duke refuted claims their recent encounter made him feel more like a formal guest than a relative," a royal insider has claimed.

"He has indeed returned to the royal fold by admitting the truth that he's an inseparable part of the royal family," the palace insider claimed.

It emerges amid reports that Harry quashed rumours that his meeting with King Charles left him feeling like an “official visitor” rather than a family member.

On September 10, Harry met his dad at Clarence House in London for a private tea. The reunion took place for about 55 minutes at King's London residence.

The Duke kept the Palace doors open for himself by giving reconciliation efforts another chance, dismissing the recent report as "categorically false.

Harry’s spokesperson said in a statement to People: "The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed. It was intended to sabotage any reconciliation between father and son."

The spokesperson also confirmed that Harry presented his father with a framed photograph, but clarified that it did not include Harry or Meghan.

It suggests that the picture featured only the King’s grandchildren, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.