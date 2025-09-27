Kelsey Parker heartbroken as trolls blame baby's death on 'karma'

Kelsey Parker is heartbroken over the cruel messages she received from trolls after following the devastating loss of her third child.

Kelsey, who has endured incredibly difficult years since the death of her husband Tom Parker in March 2022, faced another challenge in June when she lost her unborn baby-boy, Phoenix, with her new boyfriend, Will Lindsay.

In September last year, Kelsey had announced that she was expecting her first child with Will.

However, fate had another plans, and the situation took a tragic turn when her baby boy was sadly 'born sleeping.'

In a new interview, the grieving mother revealed how cruel trolls called her loss as 'karma.'

Speaking to The Sun, she said: 'There were comments like 'karma'... I mean, that just shocks me,' she says, still visibly shaken.

Someone else said I deserved for my baby to die. How can anyone think someone deserves to lose their baby?

Reflecting on the cruel trolls, Kelsey continued: 'Someone also compared Phoenix to a cat they had lost, as if to them losing a cat did not mean anything and was insignificant-it's just so disrespectful.'

For context, her late husband, The Wanted's Tom Parker, died three years ago of brain cancer aged just 33. They share two children-Aurelia, four, and Bohdi who is three.