Buckingham Palace issued an important update about King Charles' key royal engagement after Sarah Ferguson expressed deep regret over the Epstein email.
On September 27, the monarch's team released a delightful photo featuring the monarch and a political figure from Australia.
The message alongside the picture reads, "Today at Balmoral, the Prime Minister of Australia (Anthony Albanese) was received in audience by The King."
It is important to mention that the latest update about King Charles from Balmoral came after the Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson shared that her true feelings over a message to the controversial Jeffrey Epstein.
Sarah's team member stated that, due to threats at the time, she was compelled to write an email.
However, this situation creates new tension for the King, as it casts the royal family in a negative light.
