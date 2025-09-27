Texas woman's racist rant sparks outrage after abusing DoorDash driver: Watch

A viral video showing a woman lashing out at a Hispanic DoorDash delivery driver has gone viral on the internet.

In the disturbing viral video, a woman, apparently from Flower Mound, Texas, continuously accuses the driver of being “illegal “and tells her to “go speak your language back in Mexico.”

The heated exchange, which was uploaded on TikTok by the victim, has now amassed over 280,000 views and sparked outrage across all social media platforms.

The incident took place at Flower Mound, Texas, with a DoorDash delivery worker while the driver was sitting in her car getting ready to make a delivery.

However, the main cause still remains unclear, but the video starts with the woman approaching the driver aggressively, lashing out at her for being in the town illegally and questioning her right to work there.

During the heated encounter, the woman grabs her phone and starts filming the driver, even making attempts to take snaps of the license plate.

When the woman tries to demand the driver's driving license, that prompts the DoorDash delivery worker to ask if she is a police officer.

The video ends with the woman still spewing venom while repeating the phrase “you know what” multiple times, which netizens make satire of online.

Netizens react

The video went viral like a wildfire across TikTok and other platforms, with thousands of users condemning the woman’s racist remarks.

Many users expressed grief and shock, questioning why such hate still exists.

One user wrote on X, “Ah yes, the classic Texas etiquette: yell at people for not speaking your language while forgetting basic human decency."

Another user commented, "It’s someone trying to work and probably provide for their family they don’t deserve to deal with racism like that no matter if they can speak English or not. Especially a delivery driver you barely speak to anyone. Imagine being spoken to like this just for being you."

A third user argued, "That's not just ignorant, it's embarrassing, the driver's doing their job, meanwhile she's out here auditioning for most racist person in Texas."

The video is a poignant reminder of the influence of social media to expose hate and bring communities together in support of those targeted by discrimination.