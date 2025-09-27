Jimmy Kimmel trolls Donald Trump with Guillermo 'escalator' photo in Brooklyn

Jimmy Kimmel Live! returns following abrupt suspension

Jimmy Kimmel has taken a fun jibe at President Donald Trump following his latest controversy.

On September 17, the 57-year-old was suspended from his late-night show due to his oblivious remark on late Charlie Kirk.

However, a few days later Disney announced the resumption of the show with Kimmel returning as host.

Following his return, the actor and comedian is still making jokes at the president.

On September 26, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host took it to his Instagram to post a playful photo of sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez smiling from an escalator with the caption: “Headed to Brooklyn! Escalator is working great!”

The post instantly directed fans and followers to Trump’s recent challenges during his visit to the United Nations, where a malfunctioning escalator and teleprompter drew attention.

Kimmel’s fun poke came after he made a joke on the president at his first show after suspension of September 23.

On the episode, he sarcastically thanked him for helping in boosting show ratings. The return episode drew 6.26 million viewers on television, which is triple the show’s usual audience ratings.

The late-night host in monologue mentioned, “We had our second-highest rated show in nearly 23 years. And we couldn’t have done it without you, Mr. President.”

Amid his suspension, Jimmy received a massive support from multiple A-list celebrities who came forward to raise questions on his sudden adjournment.

Some of them were namely John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Stiller, Mark Ruffalo, Pedro Pascal and his fellow colleagues Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon.