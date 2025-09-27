West Ham terminates manager Graham Potter

West Ham United Football Club have sacked the contract of manager Graham Potter on Saturday, September, 27, 2025 after a disastrous start to the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The decision comes with the East London club sitting 19th in the table, having secured just three points from their opening five matches.

The team's defence has been particularly leaky, conceding a league-high 13 goals, including heavy defeats to rivals Chelsea and Tottenham.

West Ham turned to official X after announcing on the club website: "West Ham United can confirm that Head Coach Graham Potter has left the Club.”

Club further added: "Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025-26 season have not matched expectations."

The major declaration confirmed that Potter's entire coaching staff has also departed as the Board of Directors believed that a change is necessary.

Potter, who was appointed in January 2025 to replace Julen Lopetegui, failed to reverse the team's fortunes.

The English football manager has won only five of his 20 league games in charge and became the first West Ham manager to fail to reach double-digit points in his first 10 home Premier League games.

The pressure had been building, with thousands of fans protesting against the club's leadership before last weekend's loss to Crystal Palace.

The team's struggles were worsened by a key player exit in the summer, including key figures like Mohammed Kudus, Michail Antonio, and Kurt Zouma.