Amelia Dimoldenberg celebrates 10 years of ‘Chicken Shop Date’

Amelia Dimoldenberg marked 10-year anniversary of her awkward one-of-a-kind dating show.

The Chicken Shop Date started at the Stowe Centre youth club in north-west London, where Dimoldenberg interviewed grime artists for a column in magazine The Cut.

She eventually began to film the conversations, framing each one as a "date" and uploading it to YouTube.

While speaking to BBC Newsbeat, she talked about the show’s success has made her a celebrity.

"So many people I feel like don't understand the history of the show, the journey it's been on," says Dimoldenberg. "Some people think it's been, like, two years."

Reflecting on the rise of Chicken Shop Date, Dimoldenberg said that the show portrays "the journey of digital media and how that landscape has completely changed".

"When I started the show content creators weren't at the height they are now," she said. "I spent so much time trying to persuade publicists, managers and talent to come on the show."

She recalled that back in time the social media wasn't seen as the best platform to promote latest albums, films or products. However, "Now 10 years later, it's completely the opposite and I'm batting people away."

The most recent guest on Chicken Shop Date included Jonathan Bailey, Damson Idris and Alex Consani.