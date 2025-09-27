Buckingham Palace releases King Charles personal statement amid backlash

King Charles pens personal message after Prince William Balmoral summit

Buckingham Palace released King Charles' important statement amid rising questions about Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's royal future, after the Epstein email scandal.

On September 27, the royal family's official social media channels shared the monarch's personal message ahead of an exciting event.

For the unversed, England Red Roses and Canada Women's Rugby Team are set to face each other today in the finals of the Women's Rugby World Cup.

The King and his wife, Queen Camilla, extended warm wishes to both teams as they are preparing for the World Cup final.

King Charles wrote, "What a remarkable achievement for both teams to have reached this pinnacle of the sport. I know that supporters on both sides of the Atlantic will be cheering with equal and tremendous pride."

"May the best team win, and may you both play with the spirit of sportsmanship, determination and true grit that makes rugby such a wonderful game to watch. Whatever the result, you have already done your countries proud. Good luck to you all. Charles R."

