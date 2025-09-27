King Charles, Queen Camilla to embark on historic state visit in 2025

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to undertake a significant State Visit to the Holy See in late October 2025.

The royal couple will join Pope Leo XIV in celebrating the 2025 Jubilee Year, a special time for the Catholic Church traditionally marked every 25 years.

This visit will not only commemorate the Jubilee but also highlight the ecumenical work between the Church of England and the Catholic Church, reflecting the Jubilee year’s theme of walking together as ‘Pilgrims of Hope’.

The exact dates of the visit have yet to be confirmed, with further details expected to be released next month. This will not be the King and Queen's first visit to the Holy See; they previously met with Pope Francis earlier this year during their State Visit to Italy.

King Charles has a long history of official visits to the Holy See, having made five trips throughout his life.

In a recent message to the Royal Family, Pope Leo XIV expressed his condolences following the death of Katherine, Duchess of Kent.

The Pope’s message was read during the Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent, where he acknowledged her legacy of Christian goodness and dedication to charitable causes.

“I was saddened to learn of the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent, and I send heartfelt condolences, together with the assurance of my prayerful closeness, to Your Majesty, the Members of the Royal Family, and especially to her husband, The Duke of Kent, and their children and grandchildren at this time of sorrow,” the Pope stated.