Pete Davidson candidly predicts next star who will face backlash

Pete Davidson has predicted that Walton Goggins will be the next celebrity to face a sudden shift in public perception.

On Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast, Davidson discussed how Hollywood can "build you up" only to have the internet "turn" on you. He cited Pedro Pascal as an example of an actor who has endured this phenomenon.

The comedian explained that Pascal's rapid rise to fame has led to a backlash from fans. "Look at Pedro Pascal right now. Fucking two years ago he’s a hardworking, great actor … He’s worked so hard and has been a struggling actor, [then] fucking blows up so fucking hard, everyone’s like, ‘Daddy, daddy! Yeah, daddy, daddy,’" he said.

"And then a year later, he’s, like, in everything now ’cause he’s hot and big and everyone’s like, ‘Go the fuck away, dude.’" Davidson emphasised the need to give celebrities time to adjust to their new level of fame.

The former SNL star then predicted that Walton Goggins will be the next actor to face a similar backlash. "They’re gonna do it with Walton Goggins, [he] will be next," he said. "It’s like, we build everybody up and now it’s so fast to turn. It’s within months."

Davidson knows firsthand the challenges of navigating fame. He rose to acclaim with his time on SNL, but he hasn't shied away from criticising the media for its "sexualization" of him following his relationship with Ariana Grande.

"I brought a lot of pop culture into the show, and I made it sort of a tabloid-y, trendy thing and I was embarrassed by it," he said. "Nobody talked about any of the work I was doing, they were like, ‘Oh, that’s the fuck stick.’ That hurt."