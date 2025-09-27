Britney Spears radiates joy in new video with son Jayden: Watch

Britney Spears is over the moon after meeting her son Jayden James Federline.

On Friday night, September 26, the Born to Make You Happy singer shared a new video on her Instagram, recorded by her 19-year-old son.

The sweet clip, deleted within an hour, captures the mother-son duo standing together in front of a mirror with the 43-year-old singer showing off her new pink dress enthusiastically like a little girl.

"Look at my dress," she says as she twirls around in the dress and even compares herself to Rapunzel in Tangled.

"That is a very pretty dress," Jayden says, to which the Princess of Pop beams, replying, "Thank you."

She also shared her excitement about seeing her youngest son in the caption, which read, "So embarrassed I was so excited to see him it was like I was seeing him for the first time !!!"

"I couldn’t understand it I’m literally the cartoon character girl from Tangled she’s so excited to get out !!!" the Toxic hitmaker added.

This video marks the latest public moment shared by the pair, following a post earlier this year in May, when the proud mother filmed Jayden showcasing his music skills.

In addition to Jayden, Britney also shares a 20-year-old son, Sean Preston Federline, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

After years apart, the Gimme More songstress first reunited with her children last Christmas, marking their first meeting in two years.

The reunion comes after a long period of estrangement, reportedly, stemming from the challenges of her conservatorship, their desire to stay out of the public eye, and their discomfort with the dynamics within Britney's extended family.