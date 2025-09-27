Harper Beckham makes Instagram account after mum Victoria's 'terrifying' concerns

Victoria has previously expressed her concerns about Harper's joining social media

David and Victoria Beckham's youngest child has officially made her social media account debut ahead of the family's latest Netflix docu-series, which premieres next month.

The couple's only daughter, Harper, describes herself in her Instagram bio as 'Your fav blonde' and lists her locations as London, Los Angeles and Miami in her Instagram bio.

So far, Harper has 31 followers on her private account and is following 63 profiles. Her bio reads: 'Yours truly <3 Your fav blonde. LDN/L.A./MIAMI.'

Although, Harper's verified account is locked, fans were able to catch a glimpse of one of her Instagram Stories, after her mum, Victoria, re-shared it with her 33 million followers.

What intrigued fans even more was that Harper's private account is followed by two of her brothers Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, as well as her parents and Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie Apostle, 30.

However, Harper's eldest brother, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz have yet to follow her amid ongoing tensions within the family.

The move comes two weeks before the premiere of Victoria Beckham, a new Netflix documentary in which Harper appears more frequently than her brothers, as she lives with them more.

Victoria, a fashion designer, has previously expressed her concerns about her daughter joining social media, calling the idea 'terrifying.'