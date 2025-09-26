Ice Spice drops new single 'Baddie Baddie': Listen

Ice Spice is back with new music, releasing her first solo single of the year, Baddie Baddie.

The 25-year-old rapper, nominated for four Grammys, is kicking off a new musical era with this bold track. Baddie Baddie samples M.I.A.'s iconic anthem Bad Girls, incorporating the lyrics "live fast, die young, bad girls do it well" throughout the song.

In "Baddie Baddie," Ice Spice raps confidently, "They said they wanted a bop? / I was just poppin' my sh-t / I ain’t even really mean to go pop / He was just beggin' to hit / I don’t be givin' you ni–as a shot / I know he don’t want me for me (Like) / I know he just want what I got (Grrah) / Baddie, baddie, I’m feelin' nasty (Nasty) / Like, I’m tryna see where the thooties."

This release comes after Ice Spice's surprise collaboration with Latto on the song GYATT a few weeks ago. With Baddie Baddie, Ice Spice is solidifying her position as a prominent figure in the music industry.

Below down are the lyrics of Baddie Baddie:

[Intro: Ice Spice & M.I.A]

Live fast, die young, bad girls do it well

Live fast, die young, bad girls do it well

Live fast, die young, bad girls do it well

Live fast, die young, bad girls do it well

(Stop playing with 'em, RIOT)

[Chorus]

Grrah, they said they wanted a bop?

I was just poppin' my shit, I ain't even really mean to go pop

He was just beggin' to hit, I don't be givin' you niggas a shot

I know he don't want me for me (Like), I know he just want what I got (Grrah)

[Verse 1]

I know that she wanna be me (Grrah)

But she is not doin' it well (Like)

I'ma go stupid at Rick (Like)

Then I'ma go coo' in Chanel (Damn)

Grrah, I-I'ma pop out with a new swag

I went from skinny to thick

They were like, "Ice, how you do that?" (Yeah)

[Chorus]

Grrah, they said they wanted a bop?

I was just poppin' my shit, I ain't even really mean to go pop

He was just beggin' to hit, I don't be givin' you niggas a shot

I know he don't want me for me (Like), I know he just want what I got (Grrah)

[Post-Chorus]

Baddie, baddie, I'm feelin' nasty (Nasty)

Like, I'm tryna see where the thooties

42, make it a movie (Grrah)

Bad bitches, we don't do the groupies

Jatty, jatty, jatty, jatty (Grahh)

I spot, I'm petty and cute (Damn)

Bad bitches look like Betty Boop

And my uders is ready to oop (Grahh)

[Verse 2]

I need me a bag (Like), you know that we love a Chanely (Damn)

I'm feelin' like Destiny's Child, I need my bae to go get me a Kelly (Grrah)

And I back up a yacht (Like), I'm still gettin' paid off of Deli

I got some bitches for all of the bros, and we on the way to go tee up the telly (Like)

[Chorus]

Grrah, they said they wanted a bop?

I was just poppin' my shit, I ain't even really mean to go pop

He was just beggin' to hit, I don't be givin' you niggas a shot

I know he don't want me for me (Like), I know he just want what I got (Grrah)

[Post-Chorus]

Baddie, baddie, I'm feelin' nasty (Nasty)

Like, I'm tryna see where the thooties

42, make it a movie (Grrah)

Bad bitches, we don't do the groupies

Jatty, jatty, jatty, jatty

I spot, I'm petty and cute

Bad bitches look like Betty Boop

And my uders is ready to oop

[Outro]

Baddie, baddie, I'm feeling nasty

Baddie, baddie, I'm feeling nasty