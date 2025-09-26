Taylor Swift's loyalties in question after engagement with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's recent engagement has sent shockwaves through both the music and sports worlds.

However, the news has also sparked conversations about potential changes in Swift's inner circle.

Ed Sheeran, a longtime friend and musical collaborator of Swift's, revealed that he learned about her engagement on Instagram, just like everyone else.

"She didn't send me a DM. I found out on Instagram," Sheeran admitted in an interview with Andy Cohen.

Sheeran's comment has sparked speculation among fans, who are wondering if Swift's priorities have shifted. Swift and Sheeran have been musical allies for over a decade, collaborating on songs and supporting each other's careers.

Fans took to social media to discuss the revelation, with some speculating that Swift may be keeping more distance from Sheeran due to his past friendship with Scooter Braun, a music manager who once owned the masters of Swift's early albums.

Reports also suggest that Swift's bond with actress Blake Lively may have cooled. According to Page Six, Swift was frustrated when Lively's legal drama with Justin Baldoni and It Ends With Us drew her into the spotlight.

"Taylor really wishes Blake hadn't dragged her into this whole situation," a source told the outlet. "They've been friends for years, but Taylor can't help feeling used at this point."

As Swift navigates her engagement to Kelce, it's clear that her life is undergoing significant changes. The couple's romance has captivated fans, who praise their relationship as "refreshing" and "real."

Swift's Eras Tour has been a record-shattering success, and her engagement to Kelce marks a new chapter in her life.

Fans are eager to see how Swift will balance her personal relationships and career in the public eye.