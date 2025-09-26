Madelaine Petsch makes surprising admission about life after Riverdale

Madelaine Petsch has opened up about the lasting bond she shares with her Riverdale family, saying the friendships she built on set have stayed with her.

The actress spent six years playing Cheryl Blossom alongside Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes.

For the actress, the end of the show in 2023 did not mean the end of those relationships, as she told The Hollywood Reporter: "Those two girls are still my absolute best friends in the whole world."

“It can go one of two ways when you shoot a show like that, and it went the right way with us. We all came up together in a really intense environment, having shot up to a world that we’d never been in before: fame and a successful TV show. We had each other to constantly lean on in any scenario.”

The star explained that the three continue to rely on each other for advice in their careers.

“We still call each other to be like, ‘I am doing this movie. Have you heard of this director?’ … We’re a unit. No matter what we do or where we are, we always support each other.”

However, she also admitted that wrapping Riverdale was one of the toughest moments of her life.

For Madelaine, the hardest goodbye was not only to the cast but also to the crew who stayed with them through seven years of filming.