Miley Cyrus eyes 'life with intention' after maintaining family dynamics

Miley Cyrus navigates family dynamics in surprising turn of events

Miley Cyrus is opening up about maintaining friendships and navigating family dynamics as she organizes her life with intention.

The Hannah Montana star, who is currently busy promoting her new Maybelline campaign, spoke to Vogue magazine about decluttering various aspects of her life.

The 32-year-old Grammy winner revealed that, beyond organizing clothes and awards, she’s been working hard toward creating meaningful change in her life.

In an exclusive interview with the outlet, she said, “I am joyful when I’m organizing and cleaning — it never feels like a task to me. Everything I do in my life is a little bit intense, but it has to be holistic. And that’s why my eras — they’re not a costume; they’re actually like a metamorphosis or a true evolution for me personally.”

Previously, the Flowers singer, who opened up about the family dynamic between her and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, last week in her emotional track Scents, shared her unfiltered thoughts on offering peace.

She wrote on Instagram at the time, “This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved. In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same. This song is for my dad.”

This comes on the heels of Miley revealing that she has been sober for years, as part of her commitment to living a life of clarity and intention.