Glen Powell shares how much actor earned in early Hollywood career

Glen Powell reveals salaries in his starting career

Glen Powell is reflecting on how far he’s come since his early days in Hollywood, when he was just trying to make ends meet.

The actor, now 36, shared on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast that living in Los Angeles as a young performer often meant stretching every dollar.

“You’re not making much money, even if you’re in things,” he admitted, recalling that he often skipped meals when out with friends because he couldn’t afford to split the bill.

“When you’re in L.A., for most of that existence, you’re nickel and dimming anything. Everything matters. You look at a rotisserie chicken like how long can I make this last…I would go to dinner with people but I would never eat.”

His situation shifted in 2014 after landing the role of Thorn in Expendables 3. While his paycheck wasn’t huge by Hollywood standards, the experience gave him his first real sense of stability.

“I got paid bare minimum, but I was there for several months, so I made enough,” Powell said.

“It was the most money I ever made. It was like 70,000 bucks or something like that. And just remember being like, ‘I don’t have to think about a cup of coffee, how much it costs.’”

Since then, Powell’s career has soared.

His performance opposite Sydney Sweeney in the 2023 romantic comedy Anyone But You reportedly earned him $5 million, according to Variety, and he’s appeared in blockbuster hits including Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters.

Speaking with Us Weekly before the release of Twisters, Powell said the film reminded him of why he pursued acting in the first place.

“One of the joys of this job is to return to worlds that got you into this business in the first place. Twisters is such a visceral experience, but it’s [also] about these people and this real community: They’re just cowboys chasing the wind. There’s a sense of freedom, curiosity and fascination that permeates that movie.”

He added that being cast felt especially meaningful.

“When this came around, [Top Gun: Maverick director] Joseph Kosinski was one of the early writers on the script, and he told me about a role I could potentially be right for. I felt so honoured. It would’ve been a real bummer to see anybody wear Tyler’s cowboy hat other than me.”

Despite his growing success, Powell says his passion hasn’t dimmed.

“It sounds silly, but when you have a great passion, it’s not really work,” he explained.

“I’ve loved movies my whole life. Since I was a kid, I had a video camera around my neck. I always asked my parents to stay in the movie theater all day during the summer. I love summers because I love summer blockbusters. [Movies are] my love language. I feel like I’m getting a chance to do the thing I’ve always wanted to do.”

Looking ahead, he’s focused on gratitude and longevity.

“I just want to keep doing this job, and I hope they keep letting me,” Powell said.

“That’s why I wake up and take this job seriously. I [was] an unemployed actor for a really, really long time, so I know what it’s like to dream of [being a working actor] and not be able to do it. As long as I can stay in the game, I’ll be happy.”