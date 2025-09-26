Sarah Ferguson is 'absolutely devastated' over losses amid Epstein scandal

Sarah Ferguson has been dropped by multiple charities after her resurfaced connection to Epstein

Sarah Ferguson claims is “going through hell” after being dropped by several charities in the fallout of her Jeffrey Epstein scandal, according to her close friend.

Speaking on the Jeremy Vine Show on September 23, Lizzie Cundy revealed that the Duchess of York is in a “terrible way.”

She said: “This is a shock, but he was so aggressive, so unpleasant, I think if anyone, if you thought your family could get hurt and bring your family down, what would you do?”

According to The Sun, seven organisations — including the Teenage Cancer Trust — cut ties with Prince Andrew’s ex-wife after it emerged she once called Epstein a “supreme friend” in an email.

Cundy added: “The fact is when she did condemn him, which she did publicly, it got very nasty. He got huge lawyers onto her as well. She thought she was going to be embarrassed, not only her own family but the rest of the Royal Family.”

“Sarah is absolutely devastated about losing the charities,” she continued. “Especially the cancer one, herself had a cancer diagnosis recently, she's absolutely devastated. She's a human being, a mother, she's going through hell.”

For reference, Fergie shares two daughters with her ex-husband Prince Andrew: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The Teenage Cancer Trust confirmed the move, saying: “We have made the decision to end our relationship with the Duchess of York, and as of today she is no longer a patron.”