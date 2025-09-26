Kensington Palace shares update after Prince William, King Charles meeting

Prince William and Princess Kate's Royal Foundation shares update

Kensington Palace has issued an update about “amazing work” being carried out hours after an emergency private meeting reportedly took place between Prince William and King Charles.

On the night of Thursday, September 25, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, run by Kensington Palace, promoted the latest venture by William and Kate’s The Royal Foundation.

The account re-posted a video by the Tom Dean Swim School to its Stories, sharing an update on the new partnership with Olympic swimming legend Tom Dean MBE, which was announced earlier this week.

“Amazing work happening at @tomdeanswimschool to improve young people’s access to a potentially lifesaving skill, delivered with support from The Royal Foundation.”

The update comes just hours after it was reported that Prince William jetted off to the Scottish Highlands to spend some much-needed one-on-one time with his father King Charles III. The heir to the throne was seen arriving at Aberdeen Airport, from where he headed to Balmoral Castle and will reportedly stay there for a few days.

It was speculated that the father and son will finally talk about reported tensions among the royal family, including between them.

Moreover, the meeting comes at a time of heightened scrutiny for the House of York, as Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s past connection to Jeffrey Epstein have resurfaced.