Ed Sheeran reacts to close pal Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have been close friends since meeting each other in 2012

Ed Sheeran is honouring the friendship code when it comes to Taylor Swift’s engagement.

The Grammy-winning singer revealed he found out about Swift’s engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce’s engagement the same way as the rest of the world — on Instagram.

According to Page Six, Sheeran, 34, made the confession while speaking with Andy Cohen ahead of his SiriusXM Small Stage Series concert in New York City on Wednesday, September 24.

“How did you find out about the engagement?” Cohen asked. Without hesitation, Sheeran replied, “Instagram.”

Cohen pressed further, asking if he at least got a direct message in advance. The Thinking Out Loud singer confirmed he did not, simply repeating, “No.”

and had the same response when asked if he’s heard Swift’s upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, or received a wedding “save the date," remaining tight lipped out of respect for his pop megastar friend's privacy.

Swift and Kelce, both 35, announced their engagement in August with photos from Kelce’s romantic garden proposal.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the power couple captioned the post.

Sheeran and Swift have been close since meeting in 2012, even touring together on her Red tour.

Despite seeing each other only “about four times a year,” Sheeran says their catch-ups are “proper sit-down, six-hour” talks.