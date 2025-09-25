'GOT' star Natalie Dormer portrays Sarah Ferguson in new show about scandal

The Duchess of York will be portrayed by the 'Game of Thrones' and 'Hunger Games' alum

The House of York’s never-ending controversies are coming to the small screen, and who better to play Sarah Ferguson than Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer?

A new ITV drama called The Lady has been announced, and it will delve into one of the most shocking scandals linked to the royal family.

The series follows Jane Andrews, Fergie’s former royal dresser, who was convicted of murdering her boyfriend, Tom Cressman, in 2001. Andrews worked for the Duchess of York from 1988 until 1997, before her once-glamorous career collapsed in tragedy.

She beat and stabbed Cressman to death in their London home, later standing trial at the Old Bailey, where she was sentenced to life in prison.

Written by Debbie O’Malley, the show traces Andrews’ rise from modest beginnings to the rarefied world of royal fashion — and her devastating fall from grace.

Though a release date has not been announced, the cast includes BAFTA winner Mia McKenna-Bruce stars as Andrews, while the Hunger Games alum transforms into Ferguson.

The all-star cast also includes Outlander’s Ed Speleers and Philip Glenister.

The series is set to air on ITV1 and ITVX, likely thrusting Ferguson’s name back into headlines just as she faces renewed scrutiny over her links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Last week, emails dated 2011 between Fergie and the convicted paedophile emerged, in which she apologises to him for publicly shunning him and calls him her “supreme friend.”

Meanwhile, Fergie’s ex-husband, Prince Andrew, i.e., the younger brother of King Charles, continues to face scrutiny over his long-standing association with Epstein.