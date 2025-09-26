Who was Joshua Jahn, ‘anti-ICE’ gunman? Everything you need to know

29-year-old Joshua Jahn has been identified as the man who opened fire at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas, Texas.

Officials have confirmed that he later died after shooting himself. One of the bullets fired by Jahn had the words ‘anti-ICE’ inscribed on it.

The incident of shooting and killing a cop happened the second time in the last two weeks. This was the second instant when a gunman has taken position on a rooftop, used a rifle to fire shots, and left a written message on the bullets.

So, let's get straight: who is Joshua Jahn, and what was his motive behind firing shots at cops?

According to the details that appeared in the British newspaper The Telegraph, Joshua was a North Texas resident with a record of past arrests and a potential link to Oklahoma, as records indicate he may have been living in Durant when the shooting incident took place.

He was the son of parents from different political backgrounds, one Democrat and one Republican, but relatives said Jahn showed zero interest in politics.

Investigators found bullet casings near his body marked with the words “anti-ICE.”

That led the Trump administration to term the attack as radical Left-wing violence.

Joshua was raised in Allen, Texas, and in 2016, he pleaded guilty to selling marijuana.

For which he was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and fined $500.

In his childhood, Joshua Jahn joined the Boy Scouts in Allen, Texas. Some of the online surfaced images on his father’s Facebook account show them fishing together when Joshua was young.

Joshua studied mechanical engineering for a year at the University of Texas before moving to Collin Community College, where he studied computer science.

Officials have not yet confirmed the real reason behind the attack on the Dallas ICE facility. But FBI Director Kash Patel shared a post on X with a photo of a bullet found at the crime scene with the words “anti-ICE.”

The FBI director wrote, “These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. We are only miles from Prairieland, Texas, where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers. It has to end and the FBI and our partners will lead these investigative efforts to see to it that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice.”