Meghan Markle suffers heartbreaking loss amid new tension

Meghan Markle, who had major concerns about a major setback, just lost a key member of her Sussex camp.

When the Duchess of Sussex exited her senior royal position back in 2020, Meghan’s group of loyal supporters stood by her even the Sussexes received bad press in UK and US alike. The group included former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, Alliance for Moms founder Kelly McKee Zajfen.

However, Meghan received new tension as an ex-best friend Jessica Mulroney was tipped to write a new memoir.

The Duchess had nearly escaped the crisis when a Vanderpump Rules star, Stassi Schroeder, seemingly cut ties with her. Stassi was Meghan’s cheerleader just like Jessica had been.

Eagle-eyed Internet users noted that Stassi was not following Meghan on Instagram anymore. It would appear that there may have been a fallout that happened behind the scenes.

The news comes just days after Jessica, who was a stylist on Suits, issued a statement regarding the tell-all book, which sparked speculation that she may unveil Meghan’s secrets.

Although, she denied the claims stating that she would “absolutely not” write a memoir and would “never” share secrets of her former friend. However, sources had insisted that Jessica could change her mind in the future.

According to DailyMail report, Stassi had withdrawn her support after she did not receive a PR package following the launch of As Ever.