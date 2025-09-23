Prince Harry, Meghan release joint statement amid royal family setback

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who made their first appearance after King Charles meeting, expressed their support for an important issue as the royal family deals with a major setback.

In the past week, Sarah Ferguson sent shockwaves through the royal family after shocking emails to Jeffery Epstein were unearthed. Prince Andrew’s ex-wife had secretly apologised to Epstein just weeks after publicly shunning, citing that she was forced to do so to save her career.

Amid the chaos at Palace as the King mulls action for the Yorks, the Sussexes released a statement as they keep their focus on the charity work.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had recently attended the One805Live!’s annual event, which highlights the work of first responders in Santa Barbara County.

“Prince Harry, mental fitness advocate and champion of the first responder community, presented the Heart of the Community Award to the County Fire Department’s Peer-to-Peer mental health programme,” the statement read.

“Firefighter Sam Dudley, accompanied by his rescue dog, Rhonda, accepted the award with Chief Mark Hartwig after they spoke with Prince Harry about the importance of removing stigma around mental health, proving that asking for help is a sign of strength.”

During the event, Harry praised retiring County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig, “The department doesn’t work without leadership like yours. You have managed to completely destroy any stigma that exists, and the leadership you’ve shown your team is exemplary.”

“The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who contributed to this meaningful event in celebration of Santa Barbara’s local heroes,” the statement continued. “This annual event highlights the importance of supporting first responders in Santa Barbara County, serving as a reminder of the incredible individuals who work tirelessly to protect our community.”