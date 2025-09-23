Mid-Speech mic failures during Erdogan, Carney, Prabowo address at UNGA sparks outrage

Mid-speech mic failures during the addresses of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the 80th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has sparked outrage.
The UNGA convened its 80th session on September 9, with the first high-level debate happening on September 23. The main theme for the session is “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights”.
A video clip shared by Russia Today (RT) on X, formerly Twitter, captured a microphone failure moment during the speech of Turkish President Erdogan.
The interpreter can be heard, saying, “Apologies! I cannot hear the president. I lost his voice. Apologies, ladies and gentleman! This is the interpreter speaking, I cannot hear the president, his voice is gone.”
A similar issue occurred as Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto spoke about Gaza. He was saying, “We are willing to provide peacekeeping forces,” and then his voice cut off.
Another X user shared a video of a third mic failure during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s speech. They captioned, “3 microphone issues when they were discussing Palestine, what are the odds?”
The incidents immediately caught netizens attention as wrote, “One is an accident. Two is a coincidence. Three, on the other hand…” Another stated, “Ok, so Palestine is recognised, but the peacekeeping forces and humanitarian aid are left out of discussion.”
A third X user stated, “We know the suspects,” whereas a fourth chimed in, “Lol is this for real. They are even controlling mic at the UN.”
