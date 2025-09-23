World’s fastest car is now electric after overtaking Bugatti Chiron to claim title 

Yangwang U9 Xtreme car has surpassed the Bugatti Chiron.
It is an all-electric hyper car from BYD-automotive company. It is also the first EV to claim the title of fastest production car.
BYD’s new Yangwan U9 Xtreme can leap to speeds of 308.4 mph.
It is a special edition of the Yangwang U9 hyper car which has surpassed the previous record of 304.48 mph held by the Bugatti Chiron.
The Bugatti Chiron Super 300+ held the top speed record until the BYD car officially surpassed it during a test run in Germany.
A test driver at the German Automotive Testing Papenburg, Marc Basseng said, “This record was only possible because the U9 Xtreme simply has phenomenal performance.”
The Yangwang U9 Xtreme is an upgraded version of the standard U9 hyper car, which is currently on sale in China.
BYD’s special edition U9 runs a 1,200-volt electrical system instead of a standard 800-volt system, making it the first production car till date.
The inner surface shows a lithium icon phosphate battery with the familiar blade configuration found in many BYD models.
The car has revised DiSus-X suspension and semi-slick Tyres and offers a top speed of over 3000 mph on the track.
It has a hefty gross weight and uses revised DiSus-X suspension and semi-click tyres.
The new creation could usher in a new era of electric supercars, challenging conventional petrol vehicles for top speed records and track time.
